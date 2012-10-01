SAP: focus of Ariba deal is growth, not cutbacks

| MUNICH
MUNICH Oct 1 Top European software company SAP
AG said combining its business with Ariba Inc
will spur additional growth, as it strives to become the world's
largest cloud computing company.
"We are looking for synergies on the revenue side. It's not
about cutting costs," Co-Chief Executive Jim Snabe said in a
conference call on Monday.
SAP bought business and commerce network company Ariba in a
$4.3 billion deal, its latest manoeuvre against Oracle
in the fast-growing Internet-based computing market. The deal
received regulatory approval on Friday and will be completed
this week.
Snabe added that by 2015, SAP aims to generate 2 billion
euros ($2.6 billion) in sales from cloud computing, which means
offering software, storage, computing power and other services
from remote data centres over the Web.
Before 2015 SAP would also become the most profitable
provider in that market, Snabe said.
Larger additional takeovers would not be needed to reach
those goals.
SAP is taking aim at business-software rival Oracle. Both
are vying with Salesforce.com Inc in the multi billion
dollar cloud-computing services market, one of the industry's
hottest area of growth.
SAP's purchase of Web-based software company SuccessFactors
Inc, announced late last year, was seen as accelerating their
running battle.
Snabe said that users of Oracle or other rival business
software would continue to have access to Ariba, the
second-largest cloud platform after SalesForce.
He said that SAP's combined cloud computing business,
including SuccessFactors, would aim to widen the margin of
earnings before interest and tax over sales beyond Ariba's 18
percent.