公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 23日 星期三

SAP wants to add Ariba CEO to management board

FRANKFURT May 22 SAP said on Tuesday it wanted to add Ariba's Chief Executive Bob Calderoni to the German business software maker's global managing board after closing the $4.3 billion deal.

The company expects to close the acquisition in the third quarter and the transaction is expected to be accretive to SAP's earnings per share in 2013.

