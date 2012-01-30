SAP may license HANA to Oracle in future - co-CEO

FRANKFURT Jan 30 SAP, the world's largest maker of business software, may license its HANA offering to main rival Oracle in the future, its co-chief executive told a German newspaper.

"That would be possible. The question is whether Oracle can imagine it," the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper quoted Bill McDermott in an interview published on Monday.

"But seriously: a technological platform is not a real platform if it were not open to partners and even competitors. Partners like Cisco, Dell, Fujitsu or Hewlett-Packard already work with our HANA technology. We are open to everything."

SAP's HANA offering allows companies to analyse business data quickly and has been a major performance driver in the fourth quarter of 2011.