SAP to offer its business apps on Google Cloud

FRANKFURT, March 8 Germany's SAP is
teaming up with Silicon Valley giant Google to allow
customers to run SAP's big business applications on Google's
cloud while offering Google's suite of web-based desktop apps to
users, the company said on Wednesday.
Appearing on stage at Google's Cloud Next conference in
California, Bernd Leukert, SAP's executive board member in
charge of products and innovation, is set to announce the two
companies also are working on joint machine learning initiatives
to be unveiled at the company's own user conference in May.
SAP has moved in recent years to encourage the multinational
base of corporate customers using its financial planning and
other business applications to switch from traditional packaged
software running on clients' own computers to cloud delivery.
(Reporting By Eric Auchard)