UPDATE 1-SAP to offer its business apps on Google Cloud

FRANKFURT, March 8 Germany's SAP is
teaming up with Silicon Valley giant Google to allow
customers to run SAP's big business applications on Google's
cloud while offering Google's suite of web-based desktop apps to
users, the company said on Wednesday.
Appearing on stage at Google's Cloud Next conference in
California, Bernd Leukert, SAP's executive board member in
charge of products and innovation, is set to announce the two
companies are also working on joint machine learning initiatives
to be unveiled at SAP's own user conference in May.
SAP has moved in recent years to encourage the multinational
base of corporate customers using its financial planning and
other business applications to switch from traditional packaged
software running on clients' own computers to cloud delivery.
SAP, Europe's largest technology company, said its flagship
HANA database software was now running on the Google Cloud
Platform (GCP) in order for customers to uncover real-time
insights using big data from their operations on a grand scale.
The pact will allow customers to run SAP's powerful database
from laptops and other memory-constrained computers using
streamlined HANA express edition software, while off-loading
more complex tasks to Google's cloud delivery platform.
SAP also said it was working over the next two months to
make its own cloud platform ready to run on the Google cloud,
allowing developers to take advantage of its containerization
features that allow technicians to automate software updates.
SAP also plans to offer Google's G Suite of business
productivity apps including Gmail and Google Calendar to its own
base of customers of more than 345,000 companies, which includes
nearly 90 percent of the world's 2,000 biggest firms.
This business collaboration reflects a bid by major internet
companies such as Google and Apple to move into
business software markets where SAP is a powerhouse in enabling
companies to operate on the emerging industrial internet.
Separately, SAP agreed last year with Apple to allow its 2.5
million corporate developers to build SAP apps that run on
iPhones and iPad tablets. Toward that end, they plan to launch a
software development kit for programmers later this month.
