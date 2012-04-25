UPDATE 1-SAP says sees strong momentum, keeps outlook

* Q1 net profit 583 mln euros

* Still sees 2012 operating profit at 5.05-5.25 bln euros

* Shares indicated up 0.6 percent

FRANKFURT, April 25 Germany's SAP AG, the world's biggest maker of business software, said it saw strong momentum for its main products and kept its full-year outlook after reporting a 10 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 583 million euros ($770 million).

SAP said on Wednesday it still expected 2012 operating profit to rise to between 5.05 billion euros and 5.25 billion at constant currencies.

"We see strong momentum for our flagship in-memory platform SAP Hana, our cloud and mobile solutions, and our core applications and analytics products," Co-Chief Executives Bill McDermott and Jim Hagemann Snabe said in a statement.

They said they were confident of delivering on their outlook for the second quarter and the full year.

SAP, which reported provisional results on April 13, targets second-quarter software revenue of between 964 million euros and 1 billion, at constant currencies, while software and software-related service revenue was seen at 2.95-3.0 billion euros.

SAP, based in Walldorf near Heidelberg, built its business on large, integrated software systems sold to many of the world's biggest companies, such as Apple, GE, McDonald's and Pepsi.

SAP competes with Oracle but also with IBM, which said last week its software business - its largest segment - had a strong quarter with revenue of $5.6 billion, up 5 percent.

SAP shares were indicated 0.6 percent higher, with the German blue chip DAX index seen 0.1 percent higher. The shares are up 20 percent so far this year, outperforming the STOXX Europe 600 Technology index, up 4.5 percent.

Its shares trade at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3, compared with 10.9 for Oracle and 10 for French peers Cap Gemini and Atos.