UPDATE 1-SAP to cut 2,250 posts while creating similar number in refocusing

FRANKFURT, March 6 Business software maker SAP
SE will cut about 2,250 posts, or around 3 percent of
its global workforce, while creating a similar number in
expanding parts of the company, as it accelerates a push to sell
its products via the Internet.
Last year SAP, Europe's largest software maker, which
employs about 75,000 workers worldwide, cut a similar percentage
of posts, said Stefan Ries, SAP's chief of human resources.
"In principle this is a continuation of the (company's
response to) changes in market circumstances," Ries said, adding
the cuts were not part of a cost reduction plan but a refocusing
of the company.
He said SAP expects to create about 2,200 jobs this year in
growth areas such at its cloud business, its in-memory database
Hana and Concur, the expenses software maker it bought last year
for $7.3 billion.
Last year SAP created a similar number of new jobs, Ries
said.
SAP has launched a high-stakes overhaul of its core software
line, aiming to convince major corporate customers that its
software can run their most critical applications to predict
business conditions.
Established software makers such as SAP are battling to
boost internet software sales and fend off pure cloud-based
rivals such as Salesforce.com and Workday.
SAP workers in Europe can make use of voluntary leave
arrangements. In Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the
United States, SAP will in addition be offering early
retirement.
SAP said it excludes forced redundancies in Europe.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz and
David Holmes)