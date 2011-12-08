RLPC-SAP to repay loan for SuccessFactors with cashflow

LONDON Dec 8 German business software company SAP's 1 billion euro ($1.33 billion) loan to back its acquisition of cloud computing firm SuccessFactors Inc is expected to be repaid quickly by SAP's free cashflow, banking sources said on Thursday.

JP Morgan is the sole underwriter of the loan, which backs SAP's $3.4 billion bid for the US web-based software firm announced on Dec. 3.

"SAP has enough cash on its balance sheet to pay for the whole acquisition but wants to keep a cash cushion and is therefore using its own resources and modest debt," a banker close to the deal said.

SAP could not immediately be reached for comment.

SAP's loan carries competitive pricing of under 100 basis points over EURIBOR, despite recent market volatility and bank funding problems. This is due to SAP's ability to repay the debt quickly, bankers said.

Unlike most large financings for mergers and acquisitions (M&A), the loan is not a bridge loan to future bond issues and is expected to be repaid in 2012 from the company's free cash flow of around 2 billion euros, the bankers added.

The loan, which has a one-year tenor and can be extended for a further six months, was launched to around 10 banks in a wider syndication this week.

SAP is unrated, but is viewed as equivalent to a strong single A credit. Banks are expected to support the loan, which is scheduled to be signed before Christmas.

"One billion euros is not big for a company with stellar credit quality. SAP's ability to repay this loan through cashflow is unquestioned," a banker close to the deal said.