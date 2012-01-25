CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-SAP's oper margin growth to slow in 2012 - co-CEO

FRANKFURT Jan 25 SAP AG sees
its margin growth slowing in 2012, partly due to its recent
acquisition of SuccessFactors, co-Chief Executive Bill
McDermott said.
He said on the sidelines of the company's annual press
conference on Wednesday that SAP's operating margin would widen
by 0.10 percentage points this year, including SuccessFactors.
Excluding the impact of the acquisition, margins would widen
by 0.70 percentage points, he said, which is still less than the
1.1 percentage point improvement in operating margin SAP
recorded in 2011.
SAP, the world's biggest maker of business software, earlier
published a bullish outlook for 2012.