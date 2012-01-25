版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 25日 星期三 19:13 BJT

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-SAP's oper margin growth to slow in 2012 - co-CEO

FRANKFURT Jan 25 SAP AG sees its margin growth slowing in 2012, partly due to its recent acquisition of SuccessFactors, co-Chief Executive Bill McDermott said.

He said on the sidelines of the company's annual press conference on Wednesday that SAP's operating margin would widen by 0.10 percentage points this year, including SuccessFactors.

Excluding the impact of the acquisition, margins would widen by 0.70 percentage points, he said, which is still less than the 1.1 percentage point improvement in operating margin SAP recorded in 2011.

SAP, the world's biggest maker of business software, earlier published a bullish outlook for 2012.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐