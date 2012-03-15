UPDATE 1-SAP aims to become major database software maker

* Move will heat up rivalry with Oracle Corp
* May also put SAP at odds with IBM, Microsoft
* To disclose plans at April 10 press conference
March 15 German software maker SAP AG
says it intends to become a major provider of database
software in a move that would heat up its long-running rivalry
with Oracle Corp, led by Silicon Valley billionaire
Larry Ellison.
SAP said it will disclose its plans at an April 10 news
conference in downtown San Francisco, not far from Oracle's
headquarters in Redwood City, California.
The German company is the world's biggest maker of business
management software, which includes programs that manage tasks
such as accounting, manufacturing and payroll. While Oracle is
the No. 2 player in that market, it sells more software, thanks
to its leadership in the multi billion-dollar market for
databases.
"SAP will unveil its unified data management portfolio and
demonstrate how we will become a leading database vendor," the
company said in a press advisory.
SAP acquired Sybase, the world's No. 4 maker of database
software, in July 2010.
Former chief executive John Chen has stayed on as CEO of
SAP's Sybase business unit, but has kept a low profile since the
acquisition.
Chen is not scheduled to speak at the April 10 event,
according to SAP spokesman Scott Behles.
Since the acquisition, SAP has focused on expanding Sybase's
line of mobility software. It has so far said little about its
plans for integrating Sybase's database technology with its
other products.
In getting more aggressive in the database business, SAP
will be taking on two of its closest sales partners - IBM Corp
and Microsoft Corp.
Officials with IBM and Microsoft declined to comment on how
SAP's moves might affect their relationships with the German
company, which was founded in 1972 by five ex-IBM employees.
Last year, the company launched a specialized database
dubbed Hana that pulled in 160 million euros ($208 million) in
sales in its first two quarters on the market, ahead of SAP's
target of 100 million euros.
So far SAP has sold the technology to handle a series of
niche applications, helping companies analyze large quantities
of data. But the company plans to make it available as a
database for business management applications by the end of the
year.
SAP will also discuss its mobility strategy at the news
conference, Behles said.
Oracle spokeswoman Deborah Hellinger declined comment on the
matter.
SAP and Oracle are in a bitter legal dispute over
allegations a unit of SAP illegally downloaded millions of
Oracle files.
A second trial is scheduled to begin in June after a judge
threw out a jury decision that SAP should pay Oracle $1.3
billion.