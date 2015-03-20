SAP sees 11-14 pctg point euro windfall on 2015 profits

FRANKFURT, March 20 Europe's largest software maker SAP expects a 11-14 percentage point boost to its current-year operating profits following further weakening in the euro against the U.S. dollar and other currencies, the company said on Friday.

The German business software maker also said in a U.S. securities filing that it expected the weaker euro to result in a 12-17 percentage point boost to its current first quarter results.

The euro has lost around a quarter of its value against the dollar since last May, hitting a 12-year low below $1.05 this week, a move largely driven by the divergent policy paths of the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.

In January, SAP had said it expected 2015 operating profit, excluding special items, to be in a range of 5.6 billion euros and 5.9 billion at constant currencies. But in euro terms, annual results were expected to see only a 1 percentage point boost. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Eric Auchard)