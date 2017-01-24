SAP eyes share buybacks while ruling out new mega-deals

WALLDORF Jan 24 SAP will consider
initiating share buybacks but plans to keep a lid on big
acquisition deals, its chief executive said on Tuesday, saying
that the German software company was confident that currently
available merger targets were overpriced.
"Most of what you are going to see from us are tuck-ins,"
Chief Executive Bill McDermott told Reuters, referring to
smaller, typically technology-focused deals. "And you shouldn't
expect any big acquisitions," he said, reiterating previous
statements.
However, when asked whether SAP was prepared to do
multi-billion deals and not just $100 million technology
acquisitions to fill any holes in its cloud-based services
offerings, McDermott said: "I think that certainly that could be
the case".
"That would be what I would call a pretty serious tuck-in
but it certainly is not a mega-deal either," he said in defining
the outer boundary of what SAP would consider "big" deals.
Earlier, the company reported in-line fourth quarter results
while nudging up its financial outlook for 2017 and its
ambitions for four years out in 2020. It said free cash flow
rose to 3.63 billion euros last year, up 21 percent over 2015.
Besides paying dividends, boosting spending on in-house
innovation, he said the company was weighing when it might
return some of its free cash to shareholders in the form of
share buybacks.
"Certainly in the second half of the year, that would be a
possibility," McDermott said of share buybacks and allowed such
a plan could even come in the first half of 2017. "We could do
it earlier because we have such confidence in the share price".
SAP's share price currently hovers near all-time highs,
making it Europe's most valuable technology stock.
(Reporting by Eric Auchard, Harro ten Wolde and Ilona
Wissenbach; Editing by Maria Sheahan)