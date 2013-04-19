SAP Q1 operating profit, revenue miss expectations

FRANKFURT, April 19 German business software
maker SAP on Friday published lower-than-expected
first-quarter operating profit and revenue as its activities in
Asia showed a decline in revenues.
First-quarter operating profit excluding special items rose
8 percent to 901 million euros ($1.2 billion), missing average
analyst expectations of 968 million euros.
Revenues were also up 8 percent at 3.64 billion euros, but
missed even the most pessimistic estimate in a Reuters poll,
with individual estimates ranging from 3.73-3.9 billion euros.
"We had some execution issues in Asia-Pacific," SAP co-Chief
Executive Jim Hagemann Snabe said.
SAP said it still expected operating profit this year to be
5.85-5.95 billion euros at constant currencies, up 12-14 percent
from 5.21 billion in 2012.