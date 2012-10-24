UPDATE 1-SAP ups revenue outlook on Ariba acquisition

* Now sees FY software, services revenue up 10.5-12.5 pct
* Previously said sees software revenue up 10-12 pct
* Q3 net profit 618 mln eur, impacted by euro-dollar hedge
MUNICH, Oct 24 Germany's SAP raised
its 2012 software revenue outlook to reflect the acquisition of
internet-based cloud computing company Ariba, completed earlier
this month.
The world's biggest maker of business software said on
Wednesday it sees full-year revenue from software and
software-related services growing by between 10.5 and 12.5
percent.
In July, when it was waiting for approval of its $4.3
billion acquisition of Ariba, SAP had said 2012 revenue would
rise 10-12 percent.
"Assuming that the macroeconomic environment does not
deteriorate we expect to reach the upper end of the range,"
SAP's co-chief executive Jim Hagemann Snabe told reporters.
SAP's third-quarter operating profit before special items
rose 10 percent to 1.24 billion euros ($1.61 billion), while
software and software-related services revenue rose 19 percent
from last year to 3.19 billion euros. Both figures were in line
with average analyst estimates.
SAP, which competes with Oracle and IBM,
said it still expected 2012 operating profit to rise to between
5.05 billion euros and 5.25 billion at constant currencies.
Third-quarter net profit was hit by a 64 million euro
provision for a wrong-way euro-dollar bet related to the Ariba
acquisition. As a result, net profit of 618 million euros missed
the most pessimistic expectation in a Reuters poll of 668
million.
"At the time when we announced the Ariba acquisition we
thought it was prudent to hedge our position for a weaker euro,
however the euro strengthened instead," SAP finance chief Werner
Brandt said.
SAP's integrated software systems are sold to many of the
world's biggest companies, such as Apple, GE,
McDonald's and Pepsi.