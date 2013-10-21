UPDATE 1-SAP warns exchange rate effects could hit Q4

* Q3 operating profit 1.3 bln euros, in-line with estimates
* Currency hit on Q4 oper. profit growth could be 7 pct pts
* Impact on software/services revenue could be 5 pct pts
FRANKFURT, Oct 21 German business software maker
SAP stuck to its full-year outlook on Monday but
warned its revenue and core operating profit could take a hit
from volatile exchange rates.
SAP affirmed its outlook for 2013 operating profit of
5.85-5.95 billion euros ($8.01-8.18 billion) at constant
currencies, up 12-14 percent from 5.21 billion in 2012.
It also expects revenues from software and software-related
services to rise at least 10 percent this year, excluding
exchange rate fluctuations.
But if exchange rates remain at the September level for the
rest of the year, fourth-quarter and full-year software and
software-related service revenue growth could be about 5
percentage points lower than expected.
It added its operating profit growth, excluding special
items, would see a negative impact of about 7 percentage points
from currency effects.
"Today, it is mainly the U.S. dollar and the Japanese yen
which impacted our overall performance, and there are some other
currencies," SAP's Chief Financial Officer Werner Brandt told
reporters.
"You can't limit it down to just one currency. It is the
entire basket of currencies."
The company, which competes with U.S.-based Oracle,
reported a 5 percent gain in third-quarter operating profit,
excluding special items, to 1.3 billion euros, fuelled by its
web-based software products.
That was broadly in line with average analysts expectations
of 1.33 billion euros in a Reuters poll.