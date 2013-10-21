UPDATE 1-SAP warns exchange rate effects could hit Q4

* Q3 operating profit 1.3 bln euros, in-line with estimates

* Currency hit on Q4 oper. profit growth could be 7 pct pts

* Impact on software/services revenue could be 5 pct pts

FRANKFURT, Oct 21 German business software maker SAP stuck to its full-year outlook on Monday but warned its revenue and core operating profit could take a hit from volatile exchange rates.

SAP affirmed its outlook for 2013 operating profit of 5.85-5.95 billion euros ($8.01-8.18 billion) at constant currencies, up 12-14 percent from 5.21 billion in 2012.

It also expects revenues from software and software-related services to rise at least 10 percent this year, excluding exchange rate fluctuations.

But if exchange rates remain at the September level for the rest of the year, fourth-quarter and full-year software and software-related service revenue growth could be about 5 percentage points lower than expected.

It added its operating profit growth, excluding special items, would see a negative impact of about 7 percentage points from currency effects.

"Today, it is mainly the U.S. dollar and the Japanese yen which impacted our overall performance, and there are some other currencies," SAP's Chief Financial Officer Werner Brandt told reporters.

"You can't limit it down to just one currency. It is the entire basket of currencies."

The company, which competes with U.S.-based Oracle, reported a 5 percent gain in third-quarter operating profit, excluding special items, to 1.3 billion euros, fuelled by its web-based software products.

That was broadly in line with average analysts expectations of 1.33 billion euros in a Reuters poll.