UPDATE 2-SAP's packaged software suffers amid switch to cloud

* Q2 revenues top forecast, but op profit at low end
* Hit by weak packaged software, switch to low margin cloud
* Still sees 2015 operating profit 5.6-5.9 bln euros
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, July 21 German business software
maker SAP posted quarterly profit at the low end of
forecasts, hit by weak sales of its traditional packaged
software and a rapid shift by customers to lower-margin cloud
software delivered via the Internet.
Like established rivals such as Oracle, IBM
and Microsoft, SAP is striving to boost Internet-based
sales to head off fast-growing newer competitors such as Workday
and Amazon.com's web software unit.
While such software is less profitable in the short term,
providers hope to win higher revenues over time from
subscription payments.
SAP, Europe's largest software maker, said on Tuesday its
second-quarter revenues jumped 20 percent to 4.97 billion euros
($5.38 billion) -- or 8 percent excluding exchange rate moves --
as cloud software sales more than doubled. That beat analysts'
forecast range of 4.81 billion to 4.96 billion euros.
But sales of higher-margin packaged software rose just 2
percent, slower than the expected 6.6 percent increase, due to
weakness in emerging markets, particularly Latin America. At
constant currencies, packaged software revenues fell 7 percent.
With the operating margin, excluding special items, falling
to 28.0 percent from 29.8 percent a year ago, the result was
underlying operating profit at the bottom end of expectations --
up just 1 percent at constant currencies to 1.39 billion euros.
"Expect a volatile but at the end negative share price
reaction," said one Frankfurt trading, saying investors were
likely to be disappointed by the weak packaged software revenue
and profit margins.
SAP shares fell more than 2 percent in early trading, though
by 0945 GMT there were up 0.8 percent at 69.27 euros.
SAP, whose customers include the world's biggest
multinationals, specialises in business applications ranging
from accounting to human resources to supply-chain management.
It stuck to its full-year forecast for non-IFRS operating
profit of 5.6-5.9 billion euros at constant currencies, compared
with 5.6 billion last year.
Oracle, for its fiscal quarter to end-May, reported a 29
percent jump in sales of its keenly watched cloud-computing
software and platform service, still not enough to compensate
for weak sales in its legacy database business.
SAP said customers signing up for its big new product hope,
the S4/HANA software platform which targets Oracle database
customers among others, more than doubled to 900 during the
second quarter.
SAP's pure cloud-based rival Salesforce.com reported
a profit for the first time in seven quarters in May and raised
its revenue forecast for the full year.
($1 = 0.9245 euros)
