SAP Q1 operating profit rises 15 pct, aided by cheap euro

FRANKFURT, April 21 German business software
maker SAP on Tuesday reported a 15 percent rise in
operating profit helped by a cheap euro, even as rising sales of
cloud-based software dampened profit margins relative to its
classic licensed software business.
Europe's largest software company said on Tuesday
first-quarter operating profit, excluding special items, rose to
1.06 billion euros, in line with the average expectation of 1.06
billion euros in a Reuters poll.
SAP stuck to its outlook for the full 2015 year for non-IFRS
operating profit of between 5.6 billion euros and 5.9 billion
euros at constant currencies, which represents flat growth to a
rise of as much as 5 percent from 5.6 billion euros last year.
Including the effect of the weaker euro, which makes the
multinational software maker's products and services more
competitive outside Europe, operating profit is expected to grow
as much as 18 percent, the company said.
Last month, SAP had predicted that rise could be as much as
19 percent.
