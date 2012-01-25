SAP sees 2012 operating profit rising up to 11.5 pct

FRANKFURT Jan 25 Germany's SAP AG
, the world's biggest maker of business software, said
it expects its operating profit to rise as much as 11.5 percent
this year.
Full-year 2012 operating profit will come in between 5.05
billion euros ($6.6 billion) and 5.25 billion, it said on
Wednesday.
SAP already reported a better than expected rise in
fourth-quarter sales and profits on Jan. 13.
SAP attributed the strong performance to demand for its
biggest software products and growing demand for its HANA
offering -- which allows companies to analyse business data
quickly -- and said it had won market share overall.