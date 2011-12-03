版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 4日 星期日

SAP to exceed revenue target, keeps margin goal

VIENNA Dec 3 SAP's agreed deal to acquire U.S.-based cloud computing outfit SuccessFactors will help SAP beat its target of generating 20 billion euros ($26.9 billion) in revenue by 2015, officials told a conference call.

They maintained their 35 percent margin target.

