BRIEF-Eastern Outfitters files for chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Eastern Outfitters Llc files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court; lists assets and liabilities in $100-$500 million range - Court filing
VIENNA Dec 3 SAP's agreed deal to acquire U.S.-based cloud computing outfit SuccessFactors will help SAP beat its target of generating 20 billion euros ($26.9 billion) in revenue by 2015, officials told a conference call.
They maintained their 35 percent margin target.
* Blackberry announces its next major mobile software licensing agreement with Optiemus in India
BEIJING/LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 As millions around the world settled into couches and tuned into the Super Bowl on big-screen TVs on Sunday, fans in China watched the New England Patriots stun the Atlanta Falcons on mobile phones and tablets - on their way to work.