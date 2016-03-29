UPDATE 1-SAP awards hefty option boost to execs, plans 5 pct dividend rise

* CEO's compensation rose 15 pct in 2015
* Also took 113,000 stock options at face value of 8.32 mln
euros
* SAP board recommends 2015 annual dividend rise by 5
percent
(Adds more details from annual report, share price)
By Eric Auchard
FRANKFURT, March 29 Business planning software
giant SAP hiked the long-term stock options awarded to
senior executives in 2015 while the company's board recommended
a 5 percent rise in its annual dividend, according to company
documents published on Tuesday.
SAP reported strong results for 2015, which were driven by
licence renewals of its classic packaged software. It also
raised its outlook for 2017 while leaving its 2020 targets
unchanged.
Chief Executive Bill McDermott received compensation for
2015 including salary, benefits and short- and long-term
incentives of 9.28 million euros ($10.40 million), up nearly 15
percent over 2014, according to SAP's annual report published on
Tuesday.
McDermott also received restricted stock options under a
three-year plan that had a theoretical value of 8.32 million
euros at the end of last year but which will fluctuate in price
before he is allowed to realise them later in the decade.
SAP executive compensation, while high by German corporate
standards, remains modest compared with U.S. software peers.
Silicon Valley rival Oracle Corp paid $53 million each
in total compensation to co-CEOs Safra Catz and Mark Hurd during
its fiscal year 2015, according to filings.
The option awards were based on McDermott meeting 112.96
percent of the company's key performance indicators in 2015. By
contrast, the CEO met 77.9 percent of his targets in 2014 and 93
percent in 2013, according to company filings.
Last Thursday, SAP extended the contracts of its top
executive team until 2021, according to an internal memo seen by
Reuters, a move that dispels speculation about the future tenure
of McDermott.
The board of directors at Europe's largest software maker
also recommended shareholders approve a 1.15 euro ($1.29)
dividend for 2015 at its annual meeting in May, representing a
payout ratio of 45 percent. SAP said it planned to maintain a
dividend totalling more 35 percent of profit after tax in the
future.
Annual compensation for SAP's top four executives under
McDermott - Chief Finance Officer Luka Mucic, sales chief Robert
Enslin, product chief Bernd Leukert and customer service head
Gerhard Oswald - ranged from 3.85 million to 3.94 million euros
in 2015, according to the annual report.
Compensation for Mucic, Enslin and Leukert roughly doubled
over 2014, but the increases largely reflected the month when
they joined the supervisory board in that year.
McDermott lost his sight in one eye after falling down a
flight of stairs during a holiday last July,
leading to speculation in some German media over whether he was
fit to continue as chief executive and would be replaced.
SAP shares traded slightly lower at 70.33 euros in Frankfurt
at 1130 GMT.
($1 = 0.8945 euros)
(Editing by Christoph Steitz and Susan Thomas)