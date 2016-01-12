UPDATE 1-SAP 2015 operating profit hits record on license renewals

* Q4 oper profit 2.28 bln euros vs 2.27 bln expected
* Sees 2016 oper profit of 6.4 bln-6.7 bln euros
* Says more than doubles S/4 HANA customers to 2,700
(Adds CFO comment, background on S/4 HANA)
By Harro Ten Wolde and Eric Auchard
FRANKFURT, Jan 12 SAP, Europe's
largest software company, on Tuesday reported record annual
operating profits, driven both by year-end software license
renewals and customers' converting to newer cloud-based
software.
Fourth-quarter operating profit, excluding special items,
rose to 2.28 billion euros ($2.47 billion) from 2.13 billion
euros in the same period a year earlier.
SAP said the results were helped by renewals from existing
customers of higher-margin, licensed software plus
faster-growing, albeit less profitable, Internet-based software
and the sales impact of a weaker euro against other currencies.
Contract renewals came on the back of sales promotions late
last year to convince existing customers to upgrade to S/4 HANA,
the core software platform on which SAP is betting its future.
SAP said that at the end of 2015 more than 2,700 customers
had signed up for the product, which promises to cut the time it
takes to compile business accounts and forecasts to minutes,
instead of hours or days, by analysing vast amounts of data
locally.
SAP, whose customers include many of the world's biggest
multinationals, specialises in business applications ranging
from accounting to human resources to supply-chain management.
"In particular, S/4HANA is boosting broad customer adoption
of our entire innovation portfolio," SAP's finance chief, Luka
Mucic, said in a statement.
Full-year operating profit rose 13 percent, to 6.35 billion
euros.
"With our strong top line and the success of our business
transformation we generated the highest non-IFRS operating
profit in SAP's history," Mucic added.
A year ago, SAP set out a target for 2015 operating profit,
in constant currency, of 5.6 billion to 5.9 billion euros,
representing flat growth to an increase of 5 percent over 2014.
The company had targeted operating profit of 6 billion to
6.4 billion euros, factoring the effect of a weaker euro into
the mix.
On that basis, a Reuters poll of 15 analysts forecast a 6.3
billion euro operating profit, excluding special items, with
individual estimates ranging from 6.25 billion to 6.52 billion
euros.
SAP said it expected 2016 non-IFRS operating profit to be
between 6.4 billion euros and 6.7 billion at constant
currencies.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average expect operating
income of 6.7 billion euros, with individual estimates ranging
from 6.3 billion to 7.1 billion euros.
SAP was widely expected by analysts to pre-announce strong
fourth-quarter results based on its solid performance through
September, traditional year-end sales strength and upbeat
executive comments over the past three months.
The company plans to publish more details about the past
year at its annual press conference and on Jan. 22.
($1 = 0.9213 euro)
(Editing by G Crosse and Leslie Adler)