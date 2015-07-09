U.S. court invalidates Versata patent in $391 mln case

| NEW YORK, July 9
A U.S. appeals court on
Thursday upheld the cancellation of a software patent owned by
Versata Inc that previously led to a $345 million jury verdict
against its German rival SAP SE.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, the top
patent court in the United States, agreed with the U.S. Patent
and Trademark Office that the Versata patent was too basic to
deserve legal protection.
Versata's patent, which covers software that can customize
the pricing of products by order or customer, is "conventional,
routine and well-known," the three-judge Federal Circuit panel
said.
Versata, which sells enterprise software to companies such
as utilities and telecom providers, said its products had been
copied illegally in SAP applications and sued SAP for
infringement in 2007.
In 2011, a federal jury in the Eastern District of Texas
found in Versata's favor, ordering SAP to pay the hefty damages
award. In 2013, the Federal Circuit affirmed the award, which by
then reached $391 million, including interest.
In January, 2014, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to take up
the case. Both companies then settled the infringement
litigation in October, according to court documents. Financial
terms were not disclosed.
SAP's lawyer Erika Arner said the company was pleased with
the outcome, but declined to comment on how it would affect the
settlement.
A representative for Versata could not immediately be
reached.
While the appeals were proceeding, SAP separately challenged
the validity of the patent at the federal patent agency. In June
2013, the agency ruled the patent was invalid. Versata, based in
Austin, Texas, appealed. On Thursday, the Federal Circuit upheld
that ruling.
The case is Versata Development Group, Inc v. SAP America,
Inc et al, in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit,
No. 14-1194.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Lisa Shumaker)