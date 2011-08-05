SAP prepares patch to fix software security flaw

* SAP to release security patch Aug. 9
* Expert uses Google searches to find vulnerable systems
* Says hackers could steal or destroy corporate data
FRANKFURT, Aug 5 German business software maker
SAP said on Friday it planned to release a programme
to customers next week to fix a security flaw in its software.
A software security expert had warned flaws in the design of
SAP's business management software can allow hackers to easily
break into corporate computer systems via the Internet.
Alexander Polyakov, chief technology officer of software
security firm ERPScan, unveiled the vulnerabilities on Thursday
at the Black Hat hacking conference in Las Vegas.
He said the flaws affect systems that corporate workers use
to access their software systems over the Internet.
"SAP is aware of this vulnerability since we are working
very closely with Alexander Polyakov on this issue," a company
spokeswoman said.
"SAP will deliver an appropriate patch to its customers on
Tuesday, August 9."
Polyakov was one of dozens of hacking experts to make
presentations at the annual gathering, which is attended by
security professionals.
He said in an interview that he can set up a query using
Google Inc's search engine that would identify systems
vulnerable to attack.
In some cases, he said, he could set up fictional accounts
to access those systems, granting those users wide access to
secret corporate data, and could delete some valuable data by
overwriting databases with "trash".
(Reporting by Jim Finkle in Las Vegas; Additional reporting
by Nicola Leske in Frankfurt; Editing by David Hulmes)