Security expert warns of way to attack SAP systems

* Expert uses Google searches to find vulnerable systems
* Says hackers could steal or destroy corporate data
LAS VEGAS Aug 4 A software security expert
warned that flaws in the design of business management software
from SAP AG (SAPG.DE) can allow hackers to easily break into
corporate computer systems via the Internet.
Alexander Polyakov, chief technology officer of software
security firm ERPScan, unveiled the vulnerabilities on Thursday
at the Black Hat hacking conference in Las Vegas.
He said the flaws affect systems that corporate workers use
to access their software systems over the Internet.
Polyakov was one of dozens of hacking experts to make
presentations at the annual gathering, which is attended by
security professionals who want to learn about the latest
security vulnerabilities.
He said in an interview that he can set up a query using
Google Inc's (GOOG.O) search engine that would identify systems
that are vulnerable to attack.
In some cases, he said, he could set up fictional accounts
to access those systems, granting those users wide access to
secret corporate data. He could also delete some valuable data
by overwriting databases with "trash," he said.
Officials with SAP could not be reached for comment.
Polyakov said that the software maker has told him it
expects to release a program to fix the security vulnerability
within about a week.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Gary Hill(