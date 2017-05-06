Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay

FRANKFURT May 6 Leading shareholder advisors
have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory
board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over
management pay.
Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) took issue with the
supervisory board's unwillingness to acknowledge any need to
improve its remuneration system despite shareholder dissent.
The move comes ahead of SAP's annual meeting on Wednesday
and follows successes that ISS has had recently in lobbying
against excessive management pay.
Last month, shareholders rejected German reinsurance group
Munich Re's pay policy, and energy group BP
cut its CEO's 2016 pay package by 40 percent after a shareholder
revolt.
ISS said in a note to SAP shareholders that a vote against
signing off the actions of the supervisory board was "warranted
due to the clear lack of oversight and good governance
exercised".
The payout to Bill McDermott, SAP's American CEO - 15.6
million euros ($17 million) for 2016 - ranks at the top end of
German corporate pay, but does not stand out alongside SAP's
main U.S. competitors.
With the help of stock options, McDermott's maximum annual
pay could, however, reach a maximum of 41 million euros.
Maximum executive pay levels were inappropriately high, said
Hans-Christoph Hirt, head of investor and governance advisor
Hermes EOS.
"We will vote against the approval of the supervisory board
because we have significant concerns about the remuneration
system and these have been ignored by the supervisory board," he
told German weekly Der Spiegel.
Votes to ratify the decisions by company bosses are
customary in Germany and are an opportunity for shareholders to
express confidence in their leadership. But such votes do not
free individuals from liability for their actions.
Many investment funds from the United States and Britain
follow the recommendation of advisory firms such as Hermes and
ISS at shareholder meetings.
SAP, the most highly valued stock on the German blue-chip
index DAX, said in a statement on Saturday that its executive
pay was geared to the company's size, its financial situation
and rivals.
"SAP's remuneration system is in accord with that of DAX
companies and international competitors," the company said,
adding it would address shareholder criticism on pay at the
annual meeting on Wednesday..
($1 = 0.9096 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Keith Weir)