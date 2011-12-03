JP Morgan was SAP advisor in SuccessFactors buy

BRIEF-Eastern Outfitters files for chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Eastern Outfitters Llc files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court; lists assets and liabilities in $100-$500 million range - Court filing
LONDON Dec 3 German software group SAP said on Saturday that JP Morgan had advised it on its $3.4 billion acquisition of U.S. cloud-computing software company SuccessFactors.
Morgan Stanley was the adviser to SuccessFactors, a spokesman for SAP also said.
The deal will provide some solace for the two U.S. investment banks as deals in Europe have come to a virtual halt in the continent's debt crisis.
* Blackberry announces its next major mobile software licensing agreement with Optiemus in India
BEIJING/LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 As millions around the world settled into couches and tuned into the Super Bowl on big-screen TVs on Sunday, fans in China watched the New England Patriots stun the Atlanta Falcons on mobile phones and tablets - on their way to work.