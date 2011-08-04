UPDATE 1-Sapient Q2 profit beats Street view

(Follows alerts)
* Q2 adj. EPS $0.14 vs est $0.11
* Q2 rev $265.5 mln vs est $253.8 mln
* Sees Q3 service revenue $260-268 mln
* Shares down 4 pct after the bell
Aug 4 Business and technology consultancy
Sapient Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly
profit, helped by growth in service revenue, and forecast a
strong third quarter.
The company, which competes with Accenture Plc ,
expects third-quarter service revenue of $260 million-$268
million. Service revenue accounted for 95.5 percent of total
revenue in the second quarter.
Sapient, which caters to the government and the financial
and commodity markets, expects operating margins to be 12.5 to
13.5 percent in the third quarter.
April-June earnings rose to $15.2 million, or 11 cents a
share, from $7.6 million, or 6 cents a share a year ago.
Adjusted earnings was 14 cents a share.
Revenue rose to $265.5 million from $210.7 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of 11 cents a share on
revenue of $253.8 million for the second quarter.
Shares of the Boston-based company closed at $12.94 on
Nasdaq. They fell to $12.46 after the bell.
(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)