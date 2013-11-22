版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五 15:33 BJT

RESEARCH ALERT-Sappi Ltd: Credit Suisse cuts to underperform

Nov 22 Sappi Ltd : * Credit Suisse cuts to underperform from neutral
