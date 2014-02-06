Dairy Saputo looks to U.S., abroad for acquisitions

CORRECTED-U.S. FDA approves Samsung Bioepis' copy of J&J's Remicade - company
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
Feb 6 Canadian dairy Saputo Inc, closing in on a big purchase in Australia, is considering further buys in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil and the United States, CEO Lino Saputo Jr. said on Thursday.
Saputo won majority control in January of Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd , with its offer scheduled to close on Feb. 12.
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.