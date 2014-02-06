版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 7日 星期五 04:26 BJT

Dairy Saputo looks to U.S., abroad for acquisitions

Feb 6 Canadian dairy Saputo Inc, closing in on a big purchase in Australia, is considering further buys in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil and the United States, CEO Lino Saputo Jr. said on Thursday.

Saputo won majority control in January of Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd , with its offer scheduled to close on Feb. 12.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐