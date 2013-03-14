UPDATE 1-Saputo to shut Quebec cheese plant in latest cost-cut move

March 14 Saputo Inc, Canada's largest
dairy processor, said on Thursday it would close its
cheese-making plant in Warwick, Quebec, in its latest
cost-cutting move.
Saputo's shares dropped to their lowest level in more than
two weeks in Toronto early in the day before paring losses to
around C$49.75, off 0.8 percent.
The cheese plant will close in June 2014, and Saputo will
integrate its production into other Quebec facilities, the
company said in a release.
The closure affects 100 workers, some of whom will be
offered transfers to another plant.
Montreal-based Saputo, which says it is among the top three
cheese producers in the United States, said in February it would
close a cheese plant in Heiden, Germany, and would close another
facility in Wales, subject to a legislated consultation period.
It said its European business was not profitable.
In November, Saputo said it would close a small plant in
Winkler, Manitoba, in January 2014.