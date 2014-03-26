版本:
Canadian dairy producer Saputo to close four factories

March 26 Saputo Inc, Canada's largest dairy producer, said it would close four factories, affecting about 180 employees.

The company will shutter two facilities in Alberta and two in the United States - in Wisconsin and Maryland.

Some of the employees will be laid off while others are offered a transfer to other locations, Saputo said. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
