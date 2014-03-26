Canadian dairy producer Saputo to close four factories

BRIEF-Tata Steel to issue debt securities of up to 9,000 crore rupees
* based on review and pursuant to existing shareholders approval, board approved issue of debt securities of up to rs. 9,000 crore
March 26 Saputo Inc, Canada's largest dairy producer, said it would close four factories, affecting about 180 employees.
The company will shutter two facilities in Alberta and two in the United States - in Wisconsin and Maryland.
Some of the employees will be laid off while others are offered a transfer to other locations, Saputo said. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
April 20 Bill O'Reilly will receive a maximum of one year's salary following his ouster Wednesday from Fox News, according to a source familiar with the situation.
WASHINGTON, April 20 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to reverse a 2016 decision that limits the number of television stations some broadcasters can buy.