Saputo reports quarterly loss on impairment charge

June 5 Canadian dairy producer Saputo Inc
reported a net loss for its fiscal fourth quarter on
Tuesday, largely due to an impairment charge booked during the
period.
The Montreal-based company reported a net loss of C$2.6
million ($2.5 million), or break even on a per share basis, for
the period ended March 31. That compared with a profit of
C$100.4 million, or 48 Canadian cents a share, in the
year-earlier quarter.
Excluding the one-time impairment charge and other items,
the company reported a profit of C$122.4 million, or 61 Canadian
cents a share.