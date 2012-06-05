版本:
Saputo reports quarterly loss on impairment charge

June 5 Canadian dairy producer Saputo Inc reported a net loss for its fiscal fourth quarter on Tuesday, largely due to an impairment charge booked during the period.

The Montreal-based company reported a net loss of C$2.6 million ($2.5 million), or break even on a per share basis, for the period ended March 31. That compared with a profit of C$100.4 million, or 48 Canadian cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Excluding the one-time impairment charge and other items, the company reported a profit of C$122.4 million, or 61 Canadian cents a share.

