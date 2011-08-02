UPDATE 2-Saputo profit hurt by C$'s strength, shares fall

* EPS C$0.61 versus forecast C$0.63
* Revenue up 14 percent
* Shares fall 5.3 percent
TORONTO, Aug 2 Cheese-maker Saputo Inc (SAP.TO)
reported a 13 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday but
missed market estimates, hurt by the strength of the Canadian
dollar.
The appreciation of the Canadian dollar CAD= against the
U.S. dollar and against the Argentinean peso wiped out about
$42 million of the company's revenue in the quarter, Saputo
said.
The company is the third largest dairy processor in
Argentina and one of the top three cheese producers in the
United States.
But Saputo, which received a boost due to higher cheese
prices in the United States, increased its quarterly dividend
by 19 percent.
Still, shares of Saputo, which competes with Dean Foods Co
(DF.N) and Kraft Foods Inc KFT.N, were down 5.3 percent at
C$42.37 on Tuesday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
First-quarter earnings at Canada's biggest dairy processor
rose to C$126.6 million ($131.9 million), or 61 Canadian cents
a share, from C$111.7 million, or 53 Canadian cents a share, a
year earlier. Revenue rose 14 percent to C$1.64 billion.
Analysts on average were looking for earnings of 63
Canadian cents on revenue of C$1.63 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Montreal-based maker of Stella cheese is the owner of
Neilson Dairy and one of North America's biggest dairy
processors.
($1=$0.96 Canadian)
(Reporting by S. John Tilak; editing by Peter Galloway)