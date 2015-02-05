Canada dairy Saputo sees range for acquisitions C$500 mln-C$1 bln

Feb 5 Canadian dairy company Saputo sees potential acquisitions in the cheese and dairy sector costing between C$500 million ($402.19 million) and C$1 billion, Chief Executive Lino Saputo Jr said on Thursday.

He said on a conference call with analysts that acquisitions are at the forefront of the Montréal-based company's growth strategy. ($1 = 1.2432 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, editing by G Crosse)