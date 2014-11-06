版本:
Saputo profit jumps 17 percent

Nov 6 Canada's largest dairy producer Saputo Inc reported a 17 percent jump in quarterly earnings on Thursday.

For the second quarter ended Sept. 30, net income rose to C$155.7 million ($136.17 million), or 39 Canadian cents a share, from C$133.3 million, or 34 Canadian cents, a year earlier. (1 US dollar = 1.1434 Canadian dollar) (By Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Editing by Franklin Paul)
