UPDATE 1-Saputo profit jumps 17 pct on higher cheese, butter prices

UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
Nov 6 Canada's largest dairy producer Saputo Inc reported a 17 percent jump in quarterly earnings on Thursday, boosted by higher U.S. cheese and butter prices and recent acquisitions.
The Montreal-based company, whose brands include Dairyland and 1/2 Moon cakes, said it intends to buy back 5 percent of its common shares during the next year.
Saputo's shares gained 2.8 percent to C$32.01 in afternoon trading in Toronto.
For the second quarter ended Sept. 30, net income rose to C$155.7 million ($136.17 million), or 39 Canadian cents a share, matching Street expectations, from C$133.3 million, or 34 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Revenue during the quarter climbed 21 percent to C$2.7 billion, helped by this year's acquisitions of Canada's Scotsburn dairy and a majority stake in Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd.
Analysts were expecting Saputo to earn revenue of C$2.6 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (1 US dollar = 1.1434 Canadian dollar) (By Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Franklin Paul and James Dalgleish)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.
BERLIN, April 29 Online fashion retailer Zalando is pondering opening stores in major cities such as London, Paris or Berlin, the company's co-chief executive told Germany's Manager Magazin.