Dairy Saputo posts higher quarterly profit

Feb 5 Canada's largest dairy producer Saputo Inc reported higher earnings on Thursday.

For the third quarter, net income rose to C$154.6 million ($124.31 million), or 38 Canadian cents a share, from C$144.1 million, or 37 Canadian cents, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.2437 Canadian dollars) (By Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)
