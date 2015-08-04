Saputo bumps up dividend as profit dips

Fox News signs Brexit leader Nigel Farage as contributor
Jan 20 Nigel Farage, who led the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, will be a political analyst on Fox News and Fox Business Network, Fox News said on Friday.
Aug 4 Canadian dairy producer Saputo Inc bumped up its dividend on Tuesday as it reported a slightly lower quarterly profit.
The company said its quarterly dividend would increase 3.8 percent to 13-1/2 Canadian cents a share from 13 cents.
For Saputo's first quarter, net income fell to C$136.4 million ($103.88 million), or 34 Canadian cents a share, from C$145.3 million, or 36 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Revenue during the quarter, which ended June 30, dipped 2.2 percent to C$2.56 billion.
Analysts had expected Saputo to earn 34 Canadian cents a share on revenue of C$2.66 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Saputo's shares gained 1.2 percent to C$30.32 in Toronto, touching a one-month high.
The Montreal-based company, whose brands include Dairyland milk and Armstrong cheese, is among the top three cheese producers in the United States and also has significant operations in Argentina and Australia.
($1=$1.31 Canadian) (By Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Peter Galloway)
BOSTON, Jan 20 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. recently disclosed an insurance agreement to recover $100 million after it made a proxy voting error, which should help the Baltimore fund manager's results due to be reported next week.
TOULOUSE, Jan 20 Turboprop maker ATR has completed commercial negotiations with IranAir for the sale of at least 20 aircraft and expects to be able to sign a contract very soon, the head of the Franco-Italian aircraft maker said on Friday.