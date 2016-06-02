Canadian dairy producer Saputo posts lower profit

UPDATE 2-Rio Tinto payout hopes brighten on solid outlook for 2017
* Capital return possible in 2017 - fund manager (Recasts to focus on shareholder returns)
June 2 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported lower quarterly earnings on Thursday.
For its fiscal fourth quarter, net income dropped to C$141.2 million, or 36 Canadian cents a share, from C$157.4 million, or 39 Canadian cents, a year earlier. (By Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)
* Capital return possible in 2017 - fund manager (Recasts to focus on shareholder returns)
Jan 16 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says the border adjustment provision, a feature of House Republicans' corporate-tax plan, is "too complicated", the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process