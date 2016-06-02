版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 3日 星期五 00:38 BJT

Canadian dairy producer Saputo posts lower profit

June 2 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported lower quarterly earnings on Thursday.

For its fiscal fourth quarter, net income dropped to C$141.2 million, or 36 Canadian cents a share, from C$157.4 million, or 39 Canadian cents, a year earlier. (By Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)

