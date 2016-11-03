Canadian dairy Saputo posts bigger-than-expected quarterly profit

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported a 29 percent jump in quarterly earnings on Thursday, more than expected.
For its fiscal second quarter, net income rose to C$191.8 million, or 48 Canadian cents a share, from C$148.6 million, or 37 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Revenue during the quarter, which ended Sept. 30, rose 1.9 percent to C$2.8 billion, in line with expectations.
Analysts were expecting Saputo to earn 45 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Saputo's shares eased 0.2 percent to C$47.65 in Toronto.
The Montreal-based company, whose brands include Dairyland milk and Armstrong cheese, is among the top cheese producers in the United States and also has significant operations in Argentina and Australia. (By Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by James Dalgleish)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
