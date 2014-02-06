版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 7日 星期五 02:02 BJT

Canadian dairy producer Saputo posts higher profit

Feb 6 Canada's largest dairy producer Saputo Inc , which recently gained control of Australian dairy Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company, reported higher earnings on Thursday.

For its third quarter, 2014, or the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2013, net income rose to C$144.1 million ($129.8 million), or 73 Canadian cents a share, from C$130 million, or 65 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐