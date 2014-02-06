Canadian dairy producer Saputo posts higher profit

Feb 6 Canada's largest dairy producer Saputo Inc , which recently gained control of Australian dairy Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company, reported higher earnings on Thursday.

For its third quarter, 2014, or the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2013, net income rose to C$144.1 million ($129.8 million), or 73 Canadian cents a share, from C$130 million, or 65 Canadian cents, a year earlier.