Brazil's Saraiva says open to opportunities amid takeover rumors

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 18 Brazilian book seller Saraiva SA Livreiros Editores is "open to any business opportunities" that might be beneficial for the company and its shareholders, following reports that it might be a takeover target.

Saraiva said in a securities filing that, so far, "there is no ongoing deal that merits filing a market notice." This week, Bloomberg News reported that Amazon.com Inc was in talks to buy out Saraiva as it seeks to enter Brazil.