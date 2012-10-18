Brazil's Saraiva says open to opportunities amid takeover rumors

UPDATE 2-Toshiba seeks $8.8 bln for chip unit stake as banks fret over risks
* Toshiba urged by banks to sell majority of chip unit -sources
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 18 Brazilian book seller Saraiva SA Livreiros Editores is "open to any business opportunities" that might be beneficial for the company and its shareholders, following reports that it might be a takeover target.
Saraiva said in a securities filing that, so far, "there is no ongoing deal that merits filing a market notice." This week, Bloomberg News reported that Amazon.com Inc was in talks to buy out Saraiva as it seeks to enter Brazil.
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Feb 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 points at 7298 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.