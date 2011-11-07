UPDATE 1-Sara Lee considering Sagard bid for EuroDough

* Sagard offers 115 million euros (about $159 million)

Nov 7 Sara Lee Corp SLE.N on Monday said it is considering a 115 million euro offer from Franco-Canadian private equity firm Sagard for EuroDough, Sara Lee's French refrigerated dough unit.

Sara Lee expects to close the deal, valued at about $159 million, within 90 days, subject to regulatory clearance and consultations with French work councils.

Sara Lee is selling the unit, called EuroDough, as part of a broader effort to divest its international bakery units. They include its fresh bakery business in Spain and Portugal, acquired by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo (BIMBOA.MX) last month. (Reporting by Brad Dorfman in Chicago; Editing by Derek Caney)