版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 7日 星期三 21:21 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-SaraLee Corp names new chairman of CoffeeCo

(Corrects spelling of name in first bullet)

SEPT 7 - Sept 7 Sara Lee Corp : * Sara Lee Corp. board of directors agrees to appoint Jan Bennink as chairman of the board of CoffeeCo * Appointment will take effect after planned spin-off of Sara Lee's international coffee and tea business is completed

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐