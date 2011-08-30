UPDATE 1-Sara Lee names chief for new co

Aug 30 Food and beverage company Sara Lee Corp named Michiel Herkemij as chief of its international beverage business, and said he will head its CoffeeCo segment once it is spun off.

CoffeeCo -- the company that will consist of Sara Lee's international beverage and bakery businesses, as well as the current North American beverage business -- is expected to account for about $4.85 billion of the company's total fiscal 2011 net sales.

Sara Lee plans to separate its international coffee and tea business, which includes Senseo coffee and Pickwick tea, from its North American meats business early next year.

Herkemij will start his new duties around Dec. 1, the maker of Jimmy Dean sausages and Hillshire Farm lunch meat said in a statement.

Herkemij is currently chief executive of Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma - a Mexican beer manufacturer, which was acquired by Heineken in 2010.

He succeeds Frank van Oers, who had been leading Sara Lee's international beverage and bakery segment since 2005. Van Oers, 52, will leave Sara Lee in early 2012, the company said.

Sara Lee shares closed at $178.18 Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore)