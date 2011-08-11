UPDATE 3-Sara Lee volume falls, shares slide

* Q4 adj EPS $0.20 from cont. ops meets Wall St view

* Sales rise to $2.3 bln; Volume down 6.6 pct

* Shares down 2 pct in afternoon trading (Adds analyst comments, background)

By Martinne Geller

NEW YORK, Aug 11 For Sara Lee Corp SLE.N, raising prices too much still wasn't enough.

The food and beverage company said Thursday that quarterly sales volume dropped and net income fell, as price increases to offset rising commodity costs hurt demand, helping to send shares down 2 percent.

The company also said cost savings and price increases would not fully offset the commodity inflation in its international coffee and tea business for another quarter.

"I think that could be indicative of the competitive retail environment and the tough economic situation over in Europe," said Morningstar analyst Erin Lash.

Huge spikes in prices for coffee beans and meat have pressured margins for Sara Lee, which saw nearly $650 million in higher commodity costs in fiscal 2011. As a result, the company raised prices by nearly 15 percent on average in its drinks business -- which contributed to a 9 percent drop in sales volume as consumers switched to cheaper brands or cut back altogether.

The increase in prices was "pretty unprecedented, but still wasn't enough," said Chief Executive Marcel Smits. He added, however, that rivals in Europe followed the company with their own price increases, helping to level the playing field.

The company, which also makes Jimmy Dean sausages and Hillshire Farm lunch meat, forecast 2012 earnings that implied a growth rate below what Wall Street was expecting and "does not appear to incorporate much in the way of core gains," according to Barclays Capital analyst Andrew Lazar.

Sara Lee plans to separate its international coffee and tea business, which includes Senseo coffee and Pickwick tea, from its North American meats business early next year. It said its 2012 forecast assumes the spin-off will occur on the last day of the fiscal year, or next July.

DIFFICULT OUTLOOK

Sara Lee's net income fell to $111 million, or 19 cents per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended July 2 from $187 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 20 cents per share from continuing operations, meeting the average Wall Street forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 9 percent to $2.3 billion, topping analysts' expectation of $2.22 billion, due to a 10.5 percent increase in prices overall. But physical sales volume fell 6.6 percent.

For fiscal 2012, the company forecast earnings of 89 to 95 cents per share, excluding one-time items, and net sales of $8.5 billion to $8.75 billion. That forecast excludes its international bakery business, which it plans to divest.

Barclays' Lazar said the midpoint of the target earnings range implied growth of 23 percent, which would be below Wall Street estimates for growth of 30 percent.

As part of the breakup, Sara Lee said earlier this week it would sell its North American refrigerated dough business to Ralcorp Holdings Inc RAH.N.

It also said on Thursday that it has received numerous bids for its Spanish bakery and French refrigerated dough businesses.

Sara Lee shares were down 35 cents, or 2 percent, at $16.97 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Derek Caney and Gerald E. McCormick)