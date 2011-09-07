CORRECTED - UPDATE 1-Sara Lee taps Bennink as chairman of beverage spinoff

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects spelling of name in headine)
CHICAGO, Sept 7 Sara Lee Corp SLE.N on Wednesday said executive chairman Jan Bennink will become chairman of the coffee and beverage company that Sara Lee plans to spin off next year.
Bennink, 54, joined Sara Lee in January and has been in charge of leading the spin off of the business, which includes the Douwe Egberts, Senseo and Pickwick brands. (Reporting by Brad Dorfman; Editing by Derek Caney)
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: