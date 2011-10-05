UPDATE 1-Sara Lee sees delayed bakery deal closing in weeks

* Says finalizing talks with U.S. regulator

Oct 5 Sara Lee Corp SLE.N said on Wednesday that it is still finalizing discussions with the U.S. Department of Justice about the sale of its North American fresh bakery business to Mexico's Grupo Bimbo (BIMBOA.MX).

Sara Lee said it is confident that the $925 million deal will close in the coming weeks. When the company first announced the deal in November 2010, it estimated closure in the first half of 2011.

Sara Lee is in the process of splitting into two companies, one focused on North American meat brands and one focused on international coffee and tea brands.

The company's shares were down 13 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $16.06 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)