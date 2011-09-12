UPDATE 2-Sara Lee North American CEO resigns

* Company looking for replacement for CJ Fraleigh

Sept 12 Sara Lee Corp SLE.N said on Monday North American Chief Executive Christopher J. "CJ" Fraleigh resigned from the company, ahead of its planned separation into a North American meat company and an international coffee and tea company.

"We now believe that a different approach is needed to transition the North American business into a pure-play company," Jan Bennink, executive chairman of Sara Lee, said in a statement.

Sara Lee Chief Executive Marcel Smits will run the North American business while a successor is sought for Fraleigh, and Fraleigh will be available to Smits during the transition, the company said.

Sara Lee plans to split into two in the first half of next year. When it announced the plan, in January, it said at the time that Fraleigh would be named CEO of the new North American retail and food service business after the spin-off.

A Sara Lee spokesman could not say where Fraleigh was going.

Fraleigh joined Sara Lee in January 2005 and was in the most recent position since January 2009.

Sara Lee shares were down 1.1 percent at $17.08 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York and Brad Dorfman in Chicago; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Derek Caney)