UPDATE 2-Sara Lee North American CEO resigns

Sept 12 Sara Lee Corp SLE.N said on Monday
North American Chief Executive Christopher J. "CJ" Fraleigh
resigned from the company, ahead of its planned separation into
a North American meat company and an international coffee and
tea company.
"We now believe that a different approach is needed to
transition the North American business into a pure-play
company," Jan Bennink, executive chairman of Sara Lee, said in
a statement.
Sara Lee Chief Executive Marcel Smits will run the North
American business while a successor is sought for Fraleigh, and
Fraleigh will be available to Smits during the transition, the
company said.
Sara Lee plans to split into two in the first half of next
year. When it announced the plan, in January, it said at the
time that Fraleigh would be named CEO of the new North American
retail and food service business after the spin-off.
A Sara Lee spokesman could not say where Fraleigh was
going.
Fraleigh joined Sara Lee in January 2005 and was in the
most recent position since January 2009.
Sara Lee shares were down 1.1 percent at $17.08 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
