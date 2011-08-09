CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Ralcorp to buy Sara Lee's refrigerated dough business for $545 mln

(Corrects headline to add currency symbol)

* Deal to add to earnings in first year, excl items

* Deal to be funded through debt

* Ralcorp Q3 adj shr $1.15 in line with est

* Q3 sales $1.17 bln ve est $1.15 bln

Aug 9 Ralcorp Holdings Inc is to buy Sara Lee Corp's North American private label refrigerated dough business for about $545 million, in a deal that will help the company expand its margins after the proposed spin-off of its cereals business.

Last month, Ralcorp, which twice rejected a takeover offer from ConAgra Foods , said it planned to separate its Post branded cereal unit from its lower-margin private label business.

Separately, Ralcorp reported higher-than-expected third-quarter sales and backed its profit outlook, helped by additional sales from its 2010 acquisitions in the bakery sector.

Ralcorp -- which has been on an acquisition spree since it was spun off from Ralston Purina in the early nineties -- said the Sara Lee deal would add over 30 cents a share to its earnings in the first year after close.

The company said it would fund the deal through short term debt.

For Sara Lee, the sale is part of its move to split its international coffee and tea business from its North American meats business. The dough business represents roughly 3 percent of the company's annual sales. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)