CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Ralcorp to buy Sara Lee's refrigerated dough business for $545 mln

(Corrects headline to add currency symbol)
* Deal to add to earnings in first year, excl items
* Deal to be funded through debt
* Ralcorp Q3 adj shr $1.15 in line with est
* Q3 sales $1.17 bln ve est $1.15 bln
Aug 9 Ralcorp Holdings Inc is to buy
Sara Lee Corp's North American private label
refrigerated dough business for about $545 million, in a deal
that will help the company expand its margins after the proposed
spin-off of its cereals business.
Last month, Ralcorp, which twice rejected a takeover offer
from ConAgra Foods , said it planned to separate its Post
branded cereal unit from its lower-margin private label
business.
Separately, Ralcorp reported higher-than-expected
third-quarter sales and backed its profit outlook, helped by
additional sales from its 2010 acquisitions in the bakery
sector.
Ralcorp -- which has been on an acquisition spree since it
was spun off from Ralston Purina in the early nineties -- said
the Sara Lee deal would add over 30 cents a share to its
earnings in the first year after close.
The company said it would fund the deal through short term
debt.
For Sara Lee, the sale is part of its move to split its
international coffee and tea business from its North American
meats business. The dough business represents roughly 3 percent
of the company's annual sales.
(Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das,
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)